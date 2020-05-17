HYDERABAD: Tollywood young actor, Nikhil Siddhartha married his long time girlfriend Dr. Pallavi amidst lockdown. The marriage ceremony witnessed the families of the bride and bridegroom and a handful of friends.
The coronavirus stimulated lockdown has made the much-hyped wedding took place in a simple manner. The 'Arjun Suravaram' hero took his Instagram and shared a glimpse of the wedding video.
He captioned the video as, “Wanted each and every one of you to Attend My Wedding Ceremony.. but because of the current COVID19 Lockdown, this Video is the only way I can receive your blessings and wishes.. it has one of my Favourite songs playing in the background.” Here is the video, check it out.
Nikhil picked a sherwani whereas Pallavi looked gorgeous in a red and golden embroidered sari. Early this year, Nikhil and Pallavi got engaged in a private affair and they have been in a relationship for a couple of years before entering the wedlock.
Nikhil during a chat show with Laskhmi Manchu revealed about his relationship. He said that, "I have someone special in my life now. She is a doctor. She is very understanding; she never disturbs me when I'm shooting or out with my friends. She will not check my phone. She says 'chill whenever you want' and understands that everyone needs their own space, which is what I like the most”.
Here are a few more photos from the wedding ceremony of Nikhil.