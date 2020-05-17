HYDERABAD: Tollywood young actor, Nikhil Siddhartha married his long time girlfriend Dr. Pallavi amidst lockdown. The marriage ceremony witnessed the families of the bride and bridegroom and a handful of friends.

The coronavirus stimulated lockdown has made the much-hyped wedding took place in a simple manner. The 'Arjun Suravaram' hero took his Instagram and shared a glimpse of the wedding video.

He captioned the video as, “Wanted each and every one of you to Attend My Wedding Ceremony.. but because of the current COVID19 Lockdown, this Video is the only way I can receive your blessings and wishes.. it has one of my Favourite songs playing in the background.” Here is the video, check it out.