HYDERABAD: Nature has given an unexpected break to all of us. Instead of complaining about what's going on, it is better to understand the value of time and create memories to cherish forever.

Having a fun time with family and children is the best way to spend time. We think Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is doing just that. The 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star who is usually busy all the time is now free due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. With no shootings for him, he is staying at home and the family of Mahesh might be on cloud nine as they have got enough time to spend together.

Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Mahesh Babu is posting what's going on in their lives during this lockdown period and is also sharing some throwback photos and videos.

Namrata posted a photo on her Instagram. Just have a look at the photo and words definitely will fall short to praise Mahesh Babu. He looks too cool with his makeup-free original killer looks. Check out his tousled hair, which is making his female fans swoon, and of course not to forget his glowing skin. Sitara and Gautham are all smiles in the selfie-photo. Here is the post: