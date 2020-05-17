HYDERABAD: Allu Sneha Reddy, the better half of stylish star Allu Arjun stays active on social media and shares memorable moments with all and sundry. The 'Allu Bahu' took to her Instagram and posted a video in which one could see Allu Sirish doing TikTok along with Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. See how gracefully Allu Ayaan is dancing whereas Allu Arha is trying to imitate her uncle and brother.
Allu Sneha Reddy captioned the video as, 'Fun with Siri Babai'. Allu Sirish commented as, 'Uncle duties in 2020 include making kids do Tiktoks'. Kalyaan Dhev, the husband of Sreeja Konidela commented that, 'Buggala Arhaa!'. In the video, Arha is so cute. Here is the post.
Here is one more cute post from the Instagram account of Allu Arha. She is sitting on the back of her father, Allu Arjun while he is performing a plank. Look at the video here.
Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy got married in 2011. It was love at first sight for Allu Arjun and years after meeting each other, they decided to marry. The couple was blessed with Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha in 2014 and 2016 respectively.