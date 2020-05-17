HYDERABAD: Allu Sneha Reddy, the better half of stylish star Allu Arjun stays active on social media and shares memorable moments with all and sundry. The 'Allu Bahu' took to her Instagram and posted a video in which one could see Allu Sirish doing TikTok along with Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. See how gracefully Allu Ayaan is dancing whereas Allu Arha is trying to imitate her uncle and brother.

Allu Sneha Reddy captioned the video as, 'Fun with Siri Babai'. Allu Sirish commented as, 'Uncle duties in 2020 include making kids do Tiktoks'. Kalyaan Dhev, the husband of Sreeja Konidela commented that, 'Buggala Arhaa!'. In the video, Arha is so cute. Here is the post.