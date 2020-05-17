HYDERABAD: Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer 'Silence' is likely to release on OTT is the rumour doing rounds in social media from many days. However, the makers of the movie have given a confirmation that they are not going to release the film on OTT. But, due to the extension of lockdown and the theatres being shut, all the filmmakers are showing their interest to release the films on OTT. So, the Nishabdham team might be thinking to release the celluloid on OTT platforms.

Anjali, Subba Raju, Avasarala Srinivas, Micheal Madsen, and Shalini Pandey will be seen in the prominent roles in the film. Anushka Shetty will be essaying the role of Sakshi, a mute artist. Nishabdham will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Post, ‘Bhaagmathie’, Anushka was not seen on screen and the fans are eagerly waiting for the flick. After Baahubali, Anushka Shetty didn't taste success. Earlier, the release date of the film has been locked as 2nd April, 2020 but with the extension of lockdown, the release date was postponed. Hemanth Madhukar is the director of the film and it is touted to be a thriller. Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad jointly produced the movie.

Amazon Prime Video announced that a few south Indian films like Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin, Law, French Biryani, etc., will be released directly on their OTT platform

Also Read: Cuteness Overload: Allu Ayaan And Allu Arha’s TikTok Video!