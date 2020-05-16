HYDERABAD: YSRCP Nagari MLA and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Chairman RK Roja is staying at home due to the coronavirus stimulated lockdown.
She is staying active on active media and is posting some awareness videos as well as her lockdown life videos. She is enjoying with her family. Roja gave a one-minute plank challenge to all the people. In the video, she was seen doing some lightweight exercises, and finally in the end she throws a minute plank challenge to all. She donned pink coloured pants and teamed it up with black coloured tee. In the backdrop, one could see a beautiful portrait of Roja. Here is the video. Check it out.