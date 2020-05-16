HYDERABAD: The invisible monster coronavirus is creating panic across the globe. We all are locked inside the homes for more than a month. The film celebrities are also staying at home and now they are free without any shootings.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is also staying at home. Ever since the lockdown has started, Namrata and Mahesh are posting cute photos and videos on their Instagram accounts. Namrata Shirodkar has kept a rule to post one for each day.

With each passing day, we are falling in love with Sitara. We think that Mahesh Babu is soaring high on happiness as he has got enough time to spend with his children, especially Sitara. It seems that she is the ultimate solace for Mahesh and Namrata. Time flew and Sitara is growing too fast. She is an amazing star kid and she has an immense fan following.

Namrata posted a video on her Instagram in which one could see Mahesh Babu singing song for Sitara. The video is so funny and see how Sitara is reacting to his father. Namrata captioned the video as, “Love, life and laughter. MB and Situ Papa's little teddy concert... Only she can bring out the child in him.” Here is the video, just have a look at the video.