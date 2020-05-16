HYDERABAD: The veteran music composer MM Keeravani is busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. It is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood. The huge budget movie is supposed to release on January 8th, 2021 but the producer of the movie, DVV Danayya has announced that it is not possible to release the movie for Sankranti next year as the entire schedule has been disturbed due to the coronavirus stimulated lockdown. The team of RRR is working tirelessly but still there may be a delay in the release date.

Now, the news is not about the release date of RRR or anything related to RRR, but it is all about the music director of RRR, MM Keeravani. In an interview, the super cool music director said that he is in a plan to retire as he wanted to give a chance for young talents.

Earlier, everyone thought that he will not do any films post Baahubali 2. But it didn't happen. In a series of tweets long back, Keeravani said that, "Directors think that I am just a musician. They won't pay attention to good advice. I predicted many flops of mine while the story narration itself. But the directors are deaf. If at all I continue working as per my well-wishers wish, I don't want to work with deaf and dumb directors. Because I was never proud of myself as a musician. I am proud of the writer in me".

MM Keeravani is one of the top Indian film music composers and he has created many masterpieces. He won numerous awards for his compositions.

