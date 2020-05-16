HYDERABAD: Tollywood creative director SS Rajamouli is having hands full of work even during the coronavirus lockdown. We all know that the 'Baahubali' director is going to enthrall the audience with a larger than life movie, RRR.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the grand celluloid as it features two top heroes from Tollywood, Jr.NTR and Ram Charan. The 'Jakkanna' of Tollywood wants everything to be perfect and he is keen on every minute detail. He takes much care in filming and wants the flick to be flawless. The high budget movie is produced by DVV Danayya.

Earlier, the makers have had announced that they are going to release the film in July 2020, but due to some reasons they have postponed the release date to January 8th, 2021. The entire team of RRR is working round the clock to give a cinematic experience like never before. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Alia Bhatt will be seen essaying key roles in the movie.

Post the success of the Baahbuali series, ‘RRR’ is Rajamouli's yet another magnum opus movie. The film is set in the pre-independent era. MM Keeravani is going to compose the music whereas KK Senthil Kumar will be handling the cinematography.

The producer has said that nearly 70% shoot has been completed. Danayya in an interview said that, “If the government can give us the necessary permissions, we’re ready to go on sets with a limited crew. However, with the extensive VFX works needing considerate amount of time, it’s highly unlikely for RRR to have a Sankranthi release.” He further added that the makers of the movie have planned a surprise for Jr. NTR’s birthday.

Also Read: Watch: YSRCP MLA Roja Throws One-minute Plank Challenge