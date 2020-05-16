HYDERABAD: Sri Reddy, a well-known name in the Telugu film industry and she rose to fame with her explosive statements on the existence of casting couch in the south Indian film industry. She said that many film celebrities have taken advantage of her and she slammed them publicly.

She never steps back to pass controversial comments through her social media. She makes headlines with her strong comments and stays in the news for some reason. Some times, the actress also praises others. Now, a positive comment has been posted on the Facebook account of Sri Reddy about Tollywood hero Rana Daggubati.

It is all known knowledge that Rana has introduced her going-to-be fiancee, Miheeka Bajaj to the entire world through social media. Ever since the news has rolled out, celebs and various others are congratulating Rana and Miheeka Bajaj. Samantha, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Raashi Khanna, and various others wished Rana.

Now, it is the turn of Sri Reddy. She took to her social media and posted that "I know Rana garu how much u gone through..god bless u with the peaceful life with ur girl." Here is the post.