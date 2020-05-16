HYDERABAD: Tollywood super gorgeous anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj celebrated her birthday on Friday(May 15th). She never steps back to react to social and civic issues. She stays ahead in reaching out to the people during the crisis time.

The 'Rangasthalam' actress along with her husband distributed nutrition kits to around 100 pregnant women in Keesara. She took the help of the Rachakonda Police who had initiated the program to distribute nutrition kits comprising eggs, fruits, milks, dates, and ragi powder to pregnant women as they fall prey easily for the infections. The beneficiaries were being identified through the local Primary Health Care Centre. The nutrition kits have been given to the pregnant women in the areas of Jawaharnagar, Malkajgiri, and Yacharam.

Anasuya Bharadwaj along with Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner distributed 100 kits to pregnant women. She said that pregnant women need more nutritious food and they are more sensitive and susceptible to diseases.

The Rachakonda Police took to their Twitter and tweeted that Anchor Anasuya has sponsored healthy kits for 100 pregnant ladies at Keesara on the occasion of her birthday. Anasuya thanked the police for allowing her and tweeted that she is indebted to all the Police and medical personnel who are taking care of the people during these pandemic times. Here is the tweet.