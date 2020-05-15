HYDERABAD: The coronavirus has changed the people's state of mind completely these days, thanks to social media. It is now one of the best avocations on which people are spending a lot of time. Reports have come stating that the usage of the internet has increased during these COVID-19 times.

From a commoner to a celeb, everyone is staying active on social media and we never know what becomes viral. So are the challenges and dances to hits songs. We all know thattThe song 'Butta Bomma' is a rage on the TikTok platform. From a normal person to an international celeb, everyone dancing to this song and sharing it on the platform.

After actress Shilpa Shetty and cricketer David Warner, now, we have got an opportunity to see yester-year heroine Simran dancing to the ‘Butta Bomma’ song from ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’.

We all know that the ‘Petta’ actress is one of the heroines in the South who has extraordinary dancing skills. The video was shared by Simran online and it got an immense response within minutes after she posted the clip.

Here is the video, check it out!