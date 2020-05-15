HYDERABAD: Tollywood young and energetic hero, Ram Pothineni is celebrating his birthday today (May 15). On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie, RED have released the teaser of 'Dinchak Song'.

Kishore Tirumala is the director of the film and we think Ram will be shown in a different angle in this movie. He will be seen as Siddharth and Aditya in the film. Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amrita Iyer will be seen as the female leads in the movie.

The teaser which has been released a couple of days ago looked cool and classy. Nivetha Pethuraj is seen as the police officer in the film. Sravanthi Ravi Kishore is producing the film. Mani Sharma is the music director of the movie.

Ram Pothineni took to his social media and posted the video of the teaser of ‘Dinchak Song’. He captioned the video as, “ I had a blast on sets filming this..I’m sure you guys will have a blast at the theatres watching this.”