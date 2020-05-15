HYDERABAD: Tollywood young and energetic hero, Ram Pothineni is celebrating his birthday today (May 15). On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie, RED have released the teaser of 'Dinchak Song'.
Kishore Tirumala is the director of the film and we think Ram will be shown in a different angle in this movie. He will be seen as Siddharth and Aditya in the film. Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amrita Iyer will be seen as the female leads in the movie.
The teaser which has been released a couple of days ago looked cool and classy. Nivetha Pethuraj is seen as the police officer in the film. Sravanthi Ravi Kishore is producing the film. Mani Sharma is the music director of the movie.
Ram Pothineni took to his social media and posted the video of the teaser of ‘Dinchak Song’. He captioned the video as, “ I had a blast on sets filming this..I’m sure you guys will have a blast at the theatres watching this.”
The song 'Dinchak' is surely going to enthrall the mass audience. Saketh and Keerthana Sharma sang the song and lyrics were penned by Kasarla Shyam. Johnny master choreographed the song. Hebah Patel was seen shaking her leg along with Ram. Both the stars danced with much grace and attitude.
Reports claim that this film is the Telugu remake of a Tamil movie, Thadam. Earlier, the makers planned to release the film on April 9th, 2020. But due to the coronavirus induced lockdown the release date has been postponed.
Ram was last seen in ‘iSmart Shankar’ directed by Puri Jagganadh and the film turned out as a blockbuster. This is the third time for Ram and Kishore Tirumala to join their hands together for the film RED after Nenu Shailaja and Vunnadi Okkate Zindagi.
