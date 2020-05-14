HYDERABAD: Its " Happy Days'' time again for hero Nikhil Siddhartha who got married to Dr Pallavi Varma today morning in a traditional Hindu wedding. The marriage was conducted in a simple ceremony with only the couple's family members and few close friends at a private resort near Hyderabad.

Their families had to initially postpone the wedding indefinitely which was fixed on April 16th because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. As per latest reports, the families fixed the 'muhurthum' on May 14 as per the Hindu calendar. Also, since there were no good dates in the coming months, the families agreed to go ahead and conduct the wedding in a simple manner, while adhering to government lockdown norms.

Nikhil tied the knot with Pallavi in the morning at 6:30 am at the Forest Ridge Resort in Shamirpet in city outskirts.

It is reported that they might host a grand reception for his friends and colleagues from the industry once the lockdown is lifted.

Nikhil and Pallavi got engaged in a grand ceremony in February 2020. Their close friends and family attended the engagement.

Pallavi is a doctor by profession and the couple is said to have been in a steady relationship for a couple of years now.

The 'Haldi' ceremony took place yesterday evening, as photos of the ceremony started surfacing on social media giving us a hint the wedding was round the corning.

A visibly happy Nikhil was seen wearing a traditional yellow kurta during the ceremony and the bride Dr Pallavi looked beautiful in a pink silk sari.