Rana's father and producer D Suresh Babu shared details about his son's engagement and wedding during an interaction with Bombay Times. He stated that during these hard times, we have a reason to celebrate finally. The entire family is happy. They have known each other for a long time now and we are all happy for them. We will reveal everything about the wedding at the appropriate time, he said.

Suresh also spoke about wedding plans," The wedding will happen this year. We are thinking of having it around the month of December, but it would happen before that too. We will reveal all the details once things are finalized. Meanwhile we will be busy planning a wedding,'' he said.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have been secretly dating for quite some time and his proposal surprised even his friends, as per reports.

Miheeka is said to be a close friend of his cousin Ashreetha Daggubati, who is the daughter of his uncle actor Venkatesh. Aashritha got married to her boyfriend Vinayak Reddy at a destination wedding in Jaipur last year. Vinayak Reddy is the grandson of R Surender Reddy, Chairman of Hyderabad Race Club. Miheeka was seen having fun with her bestie there as per her Instagram posts.

Rana Daggubati joins the Tollywood hero brigade comprising of Nikhil Siddharth and Nithin,who are going to be hitched this year.

