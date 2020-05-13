It is all known knowledge that Dil Raju's first wife passed away in 2017, due to cardiac arrest. From then, he had been staying single and was reluctant to get into wedlock for the second time. But, later decided to start a new life as his daughter and closed ones forced him to marry again.

Dil Raju is known to have produced many movies in Tollywood. Currently, he is producing Pawan Kalyan's, ‘Vakeel Saab’. This movie is an official Telugu remake of Hindi film, Pink. The shootings of the movies have been stopped due to the COVID-19 stimulated lockdown.

