HYDERABAD: The marriage of Tollywood film producer Dil Raju and Vygha Reddy took place on May 10th in the presence of family members and a few friends. The wedding ceremony took place at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Narsingpally of Nizamabad. After seeing a couple of marriage photos of Dil Raju now we have got an opportunity to look at another new photo of Dil Raju and his wife. Here is the photo.
It is all known knowledge that Dil Raju's first wife passed away in 2017, due to cardiac arrest. From then, he had been staying single and was reluctant to get into wedlock for the second time. But, later decided to start a new life as his daughter and closed ones forced him to marry again.
Dil Raju is known to have produced many movies in Tollywood. Currently, he is producing Pawan Kalyan's, ‘Vakeel Saab’. This movie is an official Telugu remake of Hindi film, Pink. The shootings of the movies have been stopped due to the COVID-19 stimulated lockdown.