HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya, the lovely couple of Tollywood are staying at home due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. We think Chay and Sam might be spending some quality time with each other as both of them are busy actors.
Samantha is the darling of social media. Fans eagerly wait to have a look at the 'Rangasthalam' star's Instagram stories and posts. But these days, Sam is staying away from social media but at times she is making it a point to post some interesting updates.
The better half of Chay shared a beautiful throwback photo on her Instagram in which one could see Sam, Chay, and their pet dog, Hash Akkineni. She captioned the photo as, "Going on a grand adventure..almost." Here is the photo.
The ‘Manam’ star shared another photo on her Instagram recollecting the memories from the shooting times of her movie, ‘Oh Baby’. She said that those who have missed the ‘Oh Baby’ film can watch it on Netflix. Here is the post.
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017. Samantha is one of the persons who loves to share her lovely moments with the fans whereas Chaitanya keeps his personal life private.
On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu and now she will be seen in Family Man Season 2. This is going to be her first digital debut. Sources say that Samantha is listening to some scripts and post lockdown she will make a big announcement about her upcoming projects.
On the career front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’. Sai Pallavi will be seen as the female lead in the movie.
