HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya, the lovely couple of Tollywood are staying at home due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. We think Chay and Sam might be spending some quality time with each other as both of them are busy actors.

Samantha is the darling of social media. Fans eagerly wait to have a look at the 'Rangasthalam' star's Instagram stories and posts. But these days, Sam is staying away from social media but at times she is making it a point to post some interesting updates.

The better half of Chay shared a beautiful throwback photo on her Instagram in which one could see Sam, Chay, and their pet dog, Hash Akkineni. She captioned the photo as, "Going on a grand adventure..almost." Here is the photo.