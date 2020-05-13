HYDERABAD: Rana Daggubati, the handsome hunk of Tollywood has made a big announcement yesterday. The most eligible bachelor made his love story public and introduced his girl to all and sundry through his social media.

Ever since the news of Rana's relationship with Miheeka Bajaj came out, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all the corners. Everyone is so happy for Rana.

Keeping all this aside, now let us know who is Miheeka Bajaj... She is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studio, an event management company. Miheeka completed her diploma in interior design from Rachna Sansad in Mumbai and she also did her Masters at Chelsea University of Art and Design in London.

Miheeka’s mother, Bunty Bajaj is one of the well-known personalities in the jewellery business industry and she owns Krsala, the House of Couture Jewellery. Miheeka loves to cook and is quite passionate about horse riding. She loves to read books and occasionally writes.

Going by her Instagram posts, it is evident that she is very close to Bollywood film fraternity. Here is the post in which one could see Miheeka hanging out with Aashritha Daggubati, the elder daughter of Venkatesh and sister of Rana.