HYDERABAD: The craze for 'Butta Bomma' song is not ending and in fact it is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day. Allu Arjun created history with his film, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'. Pooja Hegde acted as the female lead in the movie.

Trivikram directed the movie and it turned out as a blockbuster. Before the release of the film, the songs, Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa ruled the internet but after the release of the celluloid, the song, 'Butta Bomma' is trending online. SS Thaman composed music for the film and he won accolades for his incredible composition. Armaan Malik crooned the song and lyrics were penned by 'Ramajogayya Sastry'

The song 'Butta Bomma' not only created sensation with its music but also with the choreography of the song. Many folks have fallen in love with the dance steps. Jani Master choreographed the song and he took to his Instagram and shared a video of ‘Butta Bomma’ song’s behind the shoot. He captioned the video as “I'm so overwhelmed with the phenomenal response for ‘Butta Bomma’ song & my choreography for Stylish Alluarjun is getting internationally popular. So, here's a special video unveiling everything that underwent the choreography of the most celebrated song ‘Behind the Shoot’.” He thanked Allu Arjun, Trivikram, Thaman, PS Vinod, and Prakash. Just look at the video here.