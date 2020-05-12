HYDERABAD: The year 2020 is definitely going to be in the history and it has changed the lifestyle of many people. We are in an unexpected situation and are forced to stay inside our homes. Of course, it is very important to stay at home as it is the only medicine to contain the spread of COVID-19. In these gloomy times, it is quite important to stay calm and enjoy the quarantine with the family instead of complaining about something.

Celebrities from different fields are trying to pass some positive vibes to the people by posting what they are doing during this lockdown period. With all the sporting events coming to a halt, cricketers are staying indoors and are trying to interact with their fans through social media.

Former England Skipper Kevin Pietersen is no exception. He is taking time and is interacting with his fans and is keeping himself busy by performing some TikTok videos.

See, here is the video in which he can be seen dancing to 'Butta Bomma' song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.