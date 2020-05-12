The wedding date is expected to be finalised once the coronavirus-induced lockdown comes to an end. The actor shared a beautiful picture of him with the lovely lass, Mikheeka, and wrote, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj."

Congratulary messages have been pouring in for the actor from a host of co-stars, well-wishers besides his fans.

Actress Samantha Akkineni commented: "Dead... died"

Anil Kapoor wrote: "Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani shared "congratulations".

Sushanth A shared : "Wow! Congratulations brother!"

Kriti Kharbanda commented: "So so so happy for you Rana! Congratulations."

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be shooting for his popular chat show, ‘No.1 Yaari with Rana season 3’ once the lockdown ends. Rana's ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’, which was scheduled to release in April has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant shutdown. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared an official statement regarding the same. He will also be seen in Telugu film ‘Viraata Parvam’.

