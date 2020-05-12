HYDERABAD: After ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. Bunny and Sukumar are joining their hands together for the third time after Arya and Arya 2. They want to repeat the success story once again with the film, Pushpa.

Ever since the movie has started, it is in the news for many reasons. Sources say that Allu Arjun will be seen in a dual role and the story of the film is going to be around the red sandalwood mafia. Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun.

Due to coronavirus stimulated lockdown, the shooting of the film has been cancelled. The movie will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is going to score the music for the movie.

Now, the news is that the makers of the movie have planned a high octane sequence. They are ready to spend a whopping amount of Rs. 6 crores for a 6-minute action scene that features Allu Arjun and Vijay Sethupathi. Reports claim that they have dropped the idea of hiring international stunt choreographers and now will make the sequence by picking best Indian technicians to make it as a 'Make in India' project. Let us wait and see how things are going to materialise for the team of Pushpa.

Also Read: Tollywood Director Puri Wants David Warner To Play A Cameo In His Film!