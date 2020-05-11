HYDERABAD: There are a few celebrities who keep their personal life private but there are some others who stay connected with fans and give updates about what's going on in their lives.

Australian cricketer David Warner is one such personality who is making his fans super happy by posting updates on his social media. He is enjoying the lockdown life with the family members. Warner is staying active on social media these days. The family of Warner will surely get the tag of super-entertaining family very soon.

Warner lip-synced to Mahesh Babu's Pokiri dialogue and posted the ‘TikTok’ video on his social media. The video has been liked and shared by many, making it viral. Tollywood director, Puri Jagannadh who is the creator of the masterpiece, Pokiri, took to his Twitter and tweeted that, ‘David is fantastic as an actor and hope you do a cameo in my film.’ Here is the tweet.