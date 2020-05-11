HYDERABAD: The lady superstar, Nayanthara is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South Indian film industry. The beautiful diva stepped into the filmy world with a Malayalam movie in 2003. The 'Ghajini' heroine with her hard work and dedication rose to greater heights. She acted in various Telugu and Tamil movies. The ‘Darbar’ heroine enjoys an immense fan following in both Tollywood and Kollywood.

Nayanthara took to her Twitter and posted a photo, on the occasion of Mother’s Day on May 10th. She was seen holding a cute little baby. She looked gorgeous in a black coloured sleeveless outfit. She captioned the photo as, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the future mothers to be... Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a Mother." Most of the Twitterati expressed their love towards Nayanthara and tweeted that very soon, they were expecting to see the family of Nayan.

It is all known knowledge that Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are in a relationship for a long time. The going-to-be couple never gives a miss a chance to show their love towards each other on their social media pages.

Vignesh posted the same photo which Nayanthara has posted and subtly captioned it indicating his intentions with the message: “Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children.” Here is the post...