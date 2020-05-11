Hansita Reddy, the daughter of Dil Raju congratulated her father on getting hitched. She posted an emotional note saying that, "You have always been my pillar of strength. Thank you for holding me together always and for constantly making the happiness of our family your topmost priority." She further added that, 'As you start this new journey in life, I would like to wish you both all the love and happiness together. May every day hold wonderful experiences for you."

Dil Raju’s first wife Anita passed away in 2017 following a massive heart attack. The ace Tollywood producer was in the US at the time of her death. Devastated by this quirk of fate, Dil Raju had been staying single while keeping himself busy with his production activities. He was reluctant to get into wedlock for the second time but after constant persuasion from his close family and well-wishers, he finally decided to turn a new leaf in his personal life. Reports say that it was his daughter Hansita who persuaded Dil Raju to get married again.