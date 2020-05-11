The handsome hunk of Telugu industry, actor Sudheer Babu is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Although he has done only a few films, Sudheer has made an impeccable mark and impressed audience with his fine performances in carefully chosen roles. This has also made him on of the most bankable actors of Tollywood.



Apart from being Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law, Sudheer was a badminton champ during his college days. Known to be a fitness freak, Sudheer Babu has a great physique and is one of the fittest stars in Tollywood.



Today, on the eve of the actor's birthday, the makers of ‘V’ movie released a stunning poster of Sudheer Babu. In the poster, the actor can be seen in a bold and manly look. Sudheer Babu can be seen shirtless while flaunting his ripped muscles and six-pack abs in a police uniform.