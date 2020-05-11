The handsome hunk of Telugu industry, actor Sudheer Babu is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Although he has done only a few films, Sudheer has made an impeccable mark and impressed audience with his fine performances in carefully chosen roles. This has also made him on of the most bankable actors of Tollywood.
Apart from being Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law, Sudheer was a badminton champ during his college days. Known to be a fitness freak, Sudheer Babu has a great physique and is one of the fittest stars in Tollywood.
Today, on the eve of the actor's birthday, the makers of ‘V’ movie released a stunning poster of Sudheer Babu. In the poster, the actor can be seen in a bold and manly look. Sudheer Babu can be seen shirtless while flaunting his ripped muscles and six-pack abs in a police uniform.
On May 10, Sudheer Babu wished the cinematographer of 'V', PG Vinda a very happy birthday. Displaying a very warm side of him, the Tollywood star penned down a heartfelt birthday note for the him.
'V' is being directed by Indraganti Mohan Krishna and has Nani in another lead role. While Sudheer Babu essays the role of a cop, Nani is playing a role with negative shades.
The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in March, but it was indefinitely postponed due to lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The actor has earlier shown of his physique in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi in 2016 and earned rave reviews for his role as the antagonist in the film. Tiger Shroff posted a video message greeting Sudheer on his birthday.
Check out the message here: