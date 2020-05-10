HYDERABAD: Talented actress Sai Pallavi celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday (9th May). The beautiful 'Malar' has created her place in the world of South cinema with her brilliant acting skills. The doctor-turned actress made her debut in films with the Malayalam movie, 'Premam' and later acted in a couple of films there.
She entered Tollywood with Sekhar Kammula's Fidaa in 2017 and scored high on acting skills with her fabulous performance onscreen as the fiery Bhanumati. Sai Pallavi is one of the incredible stars who has the stamina to portray any character with much ease and confidence.
Fans and other celebrities poured in wishes for Sai Pallavi on her birthday.
She took to her Instagram and penned an emotional note. She quoted, "I don’t know where to start and what to write. It’s an emotionally challenging time and I wasn’t in a very celebratory mood this birthday because of all that’s been going on around us for a while now. But seeing all your immense love that came my way, I have to agree that I feel so rejuvenated and I’m humbled. I don’t know if I deserve this love but You’ve all got me craving for it and I’ll do my best to reciprocate the love. I wish you all abundant happiness and good health. Thank you so much."
The 'Premam' beauty celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake and posted the photos on her Instagram. Check them here:
The Kali actress has a huge fan base in the South. and it is a known fact that she rejected a Rs. 2 Crore endorsement deal to feature in a fairness cream commercial.
One more interesting thing to add is that she refused the remuneration for 'Padi Padi Leche Manasu' as the film didn't do well at the box office.
On the professional front, the actress will be seen in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story in which Naga Chaitanya is acting as the male lead. On the occasion of Sai Pallavi's birthday, the makers of the movie have released a special poster.
Here is the poster.
Rana Daggubati also launched the poster of Virata Parvam on his Instagram, on Sai Pallavi's birthday. Sai Pallavi's look from her upcoming movie was unveiled. In the poster, Sai Pallavi is seen sitting in front of a stupa on which it was written, 'Amaraveerulaku Joharu'. Seen in a typical village look she is seen holding a book and a pen in her hand.
First look of Sai Pallavi in Virata Parvam poster here.