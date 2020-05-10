HYDERABAD: Talented actress Sai Pallavi celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday (9th May). The beautiful 'Malar' has created her place in the world of South cinema with her brilliant acting skills. The doctor-turned actress made her debut in films with the Malayalam movie, 'Premam' and later acted in a couple of films there.

She entered Tollywood with Sekhar Kammula's Fidaa in 2017 and scored high on acting skills with her fabulous performance onscreen as the fiery Bhanumati. Sai Pallavi is one of the incredible stars who has the stamina to portray any character with much ease and confidence.

Fans and other celebrities poured in wishes for Sai Pallavi on her birthday.

She took to her Instagram and penned an emotional note. She quoted, "I don’t know where to start and what to write. It’s an emotionally challenging time and I wasn’t in a very celebratory mood this birthday because of all that’s been going on around us for a while now. But seeing all your immense love that came my way, I have to agree that I feel so rejuvenated and I’m humbled. I don’t know if I deserve this love but You’ve all got me craving for it and I’ll do my best to reciprocate the love. I wish you all abundant happiness and good health. Thank you so much."

The 'Premam' beauty celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake and posted the photos on her Instagram. Check them here: