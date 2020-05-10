HYDERABAD: Tollywood film celebrities never give a miss to wish their dear ones on special occasions. And if it is 'Mother's Day', will they? A big No. Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, and various other stars have taken to their social media accounts and wished their mothers. Mother's Day is a special day everyone wishes to make the day more beautiful for their moms. We think this time all the Tollywood stars will give their mother's a bigger gift as they will be around them due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter and posted a video. In the video, he wished all the mothers a very happy mother's day and explained how a police cop, affectionately feeding food to a mentally challenged woman. He said that he was so moved by the situation. Chiranjeevi also added that he had called and interacted with the police officer as well.