HYDERABAD: Dil Raju, a well-known producer in Tollywood is busy with a line of films at various stages of production. From the past couple of days, the rumours about the marriage plans of Dil Raju have been doing rounds in the social media. And now, there is clarity about the wedding of Dil Raju.

The 'Jaanu' producer owns ‘Sri Venkateswara Creations’, an Indian Film Production Company and through its Twitter handle, a statement has been released. The statement reads, "With the world coming to a standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on a professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well." Here is the tweet.