HYDERABAD: Does the name Vijay Deverakonda need any introduction? Obviously, a big No. Today (May 9th), Vijay, the handsome hunk of Tollywood, is celebrating his birthday. The 'Arjun Reddy' hero stepped into the shoes of an actor with the film ‘Nuvvila’ directed by Ravibabu in 2011.

He played a supporting actor’s role but didn't get recognition. Later, he acted in a couple of films but it was ‘Arjun Reddy’ that changed the fate of Vijay Deverakonda and his popularity grew by leaps and bounds.

The 'Geetha Govindam' star won the hearts of people with his strong acting skills. While his looks made him an instant heartthrob for girls, he even ended up as a model to be emulated for boys.

Here are some interesting things about Vijay Deverakonda:

Before making his presence felt on the big screen, he was a theatre artiste. He joined Hyderabad-based theatre group Sutradhar and was also a part of the theatre company Ingenium Dramatics. To everyone's surprise, Vijay also has a penchant for writing.

The 'World Famous Lover' forayed into business by starting a clothing brand called ‘Rowdy Wear ’. Vijay Deverakonda during the launch of Rowdy Wear said that this is an extension of his personality and it brings with it the attitude to express who you really are.

This Tollywood young and dynamic hero never steps back when it comes to experimenting with his looks. The sartorial sense of Vijay picked up with each passing day and he emerged as a fashionista. He sported some of the quirky outfits during the launch events of his films and grabbed all the eyeballs.

Vijay is one of the persons who loves to do things 'Hatke'. Be it a normal outfit or an unconventional outfit, he carried it with his own swag and got the tag as ‘Style Ka Baap’. All the young boys would love to imitate this angry young man's style. So, today, on the occasion of his birthday, we have come up with some of the special looks of Vijay Deverakonda.