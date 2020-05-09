HYDERABAD: The season of biopics is in the filmy dhunia. All the filmmakers are trying to show their directorial skills by coming up with the real-life histories of sportspersons, film stars, acid survivors, etc. Tollywood filmmaker Nag Ashwin decided to come up with the biopic of Savitri two years ago and it was not as easy-peasy task for him.

Being the legendary actresses’ biopic, people will expect more. It is all known knowledge that the talented actress of Tollywood, Savitri mesmerised all and sundry with her ace acting skills. Be it Missamma, Gundamma Katha, Devadas, or Mayabazar, she stood outstanding with her epic movies.

In her filmy career, she shared screen space with all the legendary actors like NTR, ANR, Ranga Rao, Krishna, etc., She married Gemini Ganeshan and it went well in the beginning, but later the life was a bed of thorns for her. Savitri's life can be described as 'Self-made and self-destroyed'.

Nag Ashwin chose Keerthy Suresh in the lead role and words fall short to praise the acting skills of this lady. She is fabulous and lived in the role. In one of the interviews, the filmmaker doled out that he witnessed a spark in the 'Nenu Local' heroine and after the making of the movie, no one can be imagined in the role of Keerthy Suresh.

Dulquer acted as Gemini Ganesan in the movie. He killed it on the screen with his mix of emotions and showed his baddie character on the screen with much ease. Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda's roles gave a new look to the biopic and made the viewers fall into the story from their point of view. Their love made us witness the bygone love tale on the screen. On the whole, everyone in the film gave their best and made the movie an evergreen hit. The film won various awards.

Vijayanthi movies banner which produced the film, crossed all the hurdles, and supported Nag Ashwin in all the possible ways to make ‘Mahanati’ a blockbuster!!! It’s already 2 years for this wow some movie and it will be in the hearts of movie lovers forever.

