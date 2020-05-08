Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted outside in Mumbai, with a bottle in her hand. Now, the photos of Rakul are going viral online and the speculations galore as most of the netizens are thinking that she was carrying an alcohol bottle with her. A twitter page tweeted as, 'What was Rakul Preet Singh buying during the lockdown? She was buying alcohol?'

The 'De De Pyaar De' actress is not going to tolerate the fake news anymore. She took to her Twitter on Thursday and took a dig at the viral video. She captioned the video as, "Oh wow! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol." Here is the tweet.