Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted outside in Mumbai, with a bottle in her hand. Now, the photos of Rakul are going viral online and the speculations galore as most of the netizens are thinking that she was carrying an alcohol bottle with her. A twitter page tweeted as, 'What was Rakul Preet Singh buying during the lockdown? She was buying alcohol?'
The 'De De Pyaar De' actress is not going to tolerate the fake news anymore. She took to her Twitter on Thursday and took a dig at the viral video. She captioned the video as, "Oh wow! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol." Here is the tweet.
Dhanya Rajendran, replied to the tweet as, "And even if you went and bought three bottles of alcohol, it should not matter to this person who took the video.”
Another netizen replied to the post as, "Please don't reply to them mam ... They want ur attention, that's why they were pretending like a medical stores sell alcohol, we the fans of urs, know about you, love you & ur works".
Rakul is spending her quarantine time with her family. She is posting photos of her lockdown life on her social media. Here are a few posts from her Instagram.
The celebrities who are in the limelight are subjected to fake news very often. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda has started #KillFakeNews campaign and the entire Tollywood film fraternity extended their support towards him. Rakul is also one amongst all who supported Vijay.
Also Read: Lockdown|Rakul Preet Singh Spotted Shopping At Medical Stores