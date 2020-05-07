It is ofcourse needless to say that Trivikram's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde is the among the best movies which have been released earlier this year. The movie has been declared as a blockbuster hit and received a tremendous response from the movie buffs.

Apart from entertaining movie plot and impressive star cast, the movie has garnered appreciation for its melodious tunes. Every song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has become a chartbuster and garnered millions of views on social media.

Among all, Butta Bomma crooned by Bollywood singer Armaan Malik has received a lot of love from everyone. The song had completed 100 Million Views in Youtube which is outstanding. Recently, the composer of song, Thaman had revealed a shocking fact about 'Butta Bomma' that will surely surprise you.

Thaman stated that Butta Bomma was initially not considered for the movie and it was decided to replace the same with another song. However, he asked Allu Arjun to replace it instead.

"However I asked Allu Arjun that we need to replace and that’s when he has made this call. Rest is all history", said SS Thaman.

Thaman also gave 50 percent credit to Allu Arjun’s amazing dance moves for Butta Bomma’s popularity.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the movie has been co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna while it has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Jayaram, Murli Sharma and Samuthirakani also were seen in the pivotal roles.

