HYDERABAD: Tollywood young hero Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most talented and spectacular stars in the South. His devil-may-care-attitude, strong acting skills, and handsome looks have made him stand top on the acting scale.

The 'Rowdy' star enjoys an immense fan following and his craze among girls is unexplainable. He has set a new record and proved his acting mettle with the film, Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Vanga's directorial Arjun Reddy got the cash registers ringing, post the success of Arjun Reddy, Vijay got numerous film offers.

Vijay's performance in the movie ‘Geetha Govindam’ won the hearts of not only his fans but also the film lovers. The 'World Famous Lover' has become the first Tollywood male star to cross the 7 million followers on Instagram surpassing some of the big names in the south.