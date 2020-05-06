HYDERABAD: Tollywood senior actor and former president of Movie Artist Association (MAA) suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night. According to the reports, he was immediately shifted to a private hospital, Banjara Hills.

It is said that Shivaji Raja's blood pressure levels went low and thus resulted in a cardiac arrest. Currently, the health condition of the actor is stable and he is under the observation of doctors for the next 24 hours.

The news of Shiva Raja suffered a heart attack shook the entire film industry and they are inquiring about the health condition of Shivaji Raja. Actor Sivaji Raja acted in more than 400 movies. He was recently seen in the films like Brochevarevarura, Jai Simha, Mental Madhilo, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, etc.

