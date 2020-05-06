HYDERABAD: Allu Arjun created history with his last release, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The film turned out as a blockbuster and Bunny was super elated with the success of the film. Trivikram directed the movie and didn’t give any miss to the commercial elements in the flick. Pooja Hegde acted as the female lead in the film.

Is there any need to say about the songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Obviously, a big no. Thanks to Thaman for scoring such a wonderful music and it was a rage among the filmy buffs. Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramula and Butta Bomma songs are so popular and they have been ruling the charts.

Recently, the song, Butta Bomma has achieved a rare feat! The song has amassed nearly 155 million views on YouTube. Ever since the song has come out, it became an instant hit and we have seen everyone going gaga over the song. Many people are dancing to the song on TikTok and of late we have seen cricketer David Warner and his wife Candice Warner dancing to Butta Bomma song.

Now, Allu Arha, the little munchkin of Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy stole the hearts of everyone by singing Butta Bomma song. Allu Sneha took to her Instagram and posted the video of Allu Arha lip-syncing to the song, Butta Bomma. Niharika Konidela and Allu Sirish reacted to the post. Just have a look at the video here.