HYDERABAD: The COVID-19 outbreak has thrown the entire world into a difficult situation. Helping one another during these dark times is very important. From a commoner to a celeb, everyone is coming forward to donate money to fight against coronavirus. Tollywood heroine, Shriya Sharan is no exception.
The actress has teamed up with “The Kindness Foundation and Chennai Task Force” to help with their COVID relief efforts. Currently, Shriya is residing in Barcelona along with her husband, Andrei Koscheev, and is enjoying the quarantine life with her husband.
The actress who is in touch with her fans through her social media has come up with some challenges during this lockdown period.
The latest news is that the 'Manam' heroine took to her Instagram and posted a video in which she can be seen dancing and said that 'You can dance with me and do a yoga session, all you have to do is donate Rs. 200 and the money will go to COVID relief. So, do your bit." Her husband, Andrei who says that she is mad, is shooting the video.
She captioned the video as, "They’re addressing those who are most vulnerable: destitute elderly, daily wage laborers, the homeless, orphans, and disabled - Will be offering two lucky winners a chance to dance, do some yoga, or whatever floats your boat to brighten up your quarantine, all you have to do to enter is donate Rs. 200 and email your receipt to give@thekindnessproject.in.”
Shriya posted another video on her Instagram saying that for the next few days, we all have one enemy, the coronavirus. She asked her fans to take care of the elders and go for self-quarantine if there are any symptoms. She further added that, "Please make sure to give all the love and respect to all the doctors and police, who are making sure that your life is safe and secure. Let us fight this virus as one.” Check out the post.
The pretty cool actress also posted a throwback video from her fashion shoot. Here is the post, just have a look at the video.
On the professional front, the actress will be seen along with Arvind Swamy in a Tamil movie, Naragasooran. The film is touted to be a thriller drama directed by Karthick Naren. Sundeep Kishan, Roja, Aathmika, and Indrajith Sukumaran will be essaying important roles in the film.
