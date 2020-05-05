HYDERABAD: The COVID-19 outbreak has thrown the entire world into a difficult situation. Helping one another during these dark times is very important. From a commoner to a celeb, everyone is coming forward to donate money to fight against coronavirus. Tollywood heroine, Shriya Sharan is no exception.

The actress has teamed up with “The Kindness Foundation and Chennai Task Force” to help with their COVID relief efforts. Currently, Shriya is residing in Barcelona along with her husband, Andrei Koscheev, and is enjoying the quarantine life with her husband.

The actress who is in touch with her fans through her social media has come up with some challenges during this lockdown period.

The latest news is that the 'Manam' heroine took to her Instagram and posted a video in which she can be seen dancing and said that 'You can dance with me and do a yoga session, all you have to do is donate Rs. 200 and the money will go to COVID relief. So, do your bit." Her husband, Andrei who says that she is mad, is shooting the video.