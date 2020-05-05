MUMBAI: After entertaining Bollywood fans by delivering hits and blockbusters, it seems like Superstar Salman Khan has found the right opportunity to venture into South films.

According to one of the media portals, there been rumours that Salman Khan would be part of Chiranjeevi's next Telugu remake of Malayalam hit 'Lucifer'. According to the speculations, the makers of the movie have offered Salman a role that was essayed by Prithviraj in the original.

If the rumours going around turn out to be true, thenthis mega venture will mark his debut in South films and will be a ‘dream-come-true’ moment for fans of Salman-Chiranjeevi.

Salman has a very good bond with Chiru’s family. He is a close friend of Ram Charan and Upasana. Upasana had recently interviewed Salman for her YouTube channel. The family is in constantly touch with Salman. So, there are rumours about possible roping in of Salman.

While there’s no confirmation to the news yet, there are strong rumours about Salman featuring in the Chiranjeevi’s anticipated film considering they both share a good bond. And the official announcement is awaited.

Sujeeth is going to helm the Lucifer Telugu remake 'Lucifer', which will feature Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on workfront, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva's 'Acharya' and Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was scheduled to hit the screens as the big Eid release this year.

However, considering the ongoing lockdown situation to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus, the shooting of both the films hasn’t been yet completed.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi To Mahesh Babu, Tollywood Stars Support Vijay Deverakonda