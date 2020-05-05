Due to the lockdown imposed across the nation to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, all movie shooting schedules have been put to halt until further notice. And the movie releases have also been postponed and pushed forward by the makers.



SS Rajamouli, who is one of most popular directors of Indian cinema is currently working for his upcoming big budget magnum opus RRR.



Initially, before the virus broke out, RRR was supposed to hit the theaters on 30th July 2020 worldwide in multiple languages. However the delay in the production formalities resulted in the postponement of this multistarrer to 8th January 2021.



Now there is news coming in that the makers of the movie are planning to postpone the release of RRR once again. According to the latest buzz, the movie is expected to hit the screens on July 2021, exactly one year from its original release date.



However, the official confirmation from Rajamouli is still awaited. Reportedly, 80 percent of the shoot of RRR has been completed and the remaining shoot of the film was postponed due to the virus outbreak.



RRR which is based on the pre-independence era will feature the two top stars of Telugu film Industry – Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Both Charan and Tarak are playing freedom fighters in RRR, which is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya.



Bollywood stars including Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the movie.

