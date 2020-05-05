HYDERABAD: Tollywood film fraternity extended their support to the young and dynamic hero, Vijay Deverakonda. The 'Arjun Reddy' actor expressed severe anguish over the fake news that are doing rounds in the social media about his COVID-19 fundraising. The #KillGossipWebsites is trending on Twitter.

We, at Sakshi Post have already covered the two big announcements that Vijay has made a couple of days ago. The 'Geetha Govindam' star has started, 'The Deverakonda Foundation (TDF)‘ which is a non-profit organisation in April 2019 and the main aim of this is to help people.

He also started the Middle-Class Fund (MCF), a dedicated fund set up by TDF with an aim to provide relief to the affected middle-class families during the COVID-19 crisis. Vijay has raised over Rs. 40 lakh through Middle-Class Fund.

The team of Vijay Deverakonda was sharing every information about the funds that have come to the organisation and are maintaining a high transparency. But, still a few rumours broke out on his COVID-19 fundraising. So, the actor shared a video on his Youtube channel and tweeted that the video is his responsibility to his people. Here is the video, just check it out.