HYDERABAD: Tollywood film fraternity extended their support to the young and dynamic hero, Vijay Deverakonda. The 'Arjun Reddy' actor expressed severe anguish over the fake news that are doing rounds in the social media about his COVID-19 fundraising. The #KillGossipWebsites is trending on Twitter.
We, at Sakshi Post have already covered the two big announcements that Vijay has made a couple of days ago. The 'Geetha Govindam' star has started, 'The Deverakonda Foundation (TDF)‘ which is a non-profit organisation in April 2019 and the main aim of this is to help people.
He also started the Middle-Class Fund (MCF), a dedicated fund set up by TDF with an aim to provide relief to the affected middle-class families during the COVID-19 crisis. Vijay has raised over Rs. 40 lakh through Middle-Class Fund.
The team of Vijay Deverakonda was sharing every information about the funds that have come to the organisation and are maintaining a high transparency. But, still a few rumours broke out on his COVID-19 fundraising. So, the actor shared a video on his Youtube channel and tweeted that the video is his responsibility to his people. Here is the video, just check it out.
Mahesh Babu was the first to come in support of Vijay Deverakonda. He took to his Twitter and posted a message and wrote as 'I Stand by you brother'. The message reads as, Mahesh Babu, who wrote a note stating, "It takes years of hard work, effort, patience, passion, and sacrifice to earn the love and respect of the people. You work to be the husband your wife deserves, the superhero father your kids want you to be, and the superstar your fans crave for. And then, some faceless person, ready to do anything for money, disrespects you, lies to readers, and spreads misinformation, all for his next paycheck. I want to protect our beautiful industry Of Telugu cinema, I want to protect my fans and I want to protect my kids from a world where this is considered normal. I call upon the industry to act upon these fake websites that live off us and disrespect and lie about us collectively.” Here is the tweet.
Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to his Twitter and shared a message that he can understand the pain that gets because of baseless rumours. To which Vijay replied as, “I've been here only 5 years, I can only imagine what you had to go through in 42 years and father always explains about everything that you have faced. You have always been there for each of us when we needed you, advising us, promoting our films, giving your blessings, sorting problems... Now we as an industry collectively want your support in guiding us. “
Not only Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi but also many other stars from Tollywood have extended their support towards Vijay Deverakonda. Here are the tweets.