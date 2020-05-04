HYDERABAD: Tollywood celebrities are posting videos and photos from their self-quarantine on their social media where they are seen enjoying the lockdown period. To stay connected with their fans the celebrities are interacting with them through Twitter and Instagram live sessions. Through these live sessions some interesting facts are being revealed which were up till now unknown.

The 'World Famous Lover' heroine Raashi Khanna came on Twitter live yesterday and answered questions asked by the netizens.

Raashi's Revelations:

To a question on what is Raashi's reaction if she gets a chance to act with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan? The 'Venky Mama' heroine said that she would be extremely elated to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan.

Raashi also told fans that she likes Asuran and Vada Chennai, two films of Dhanush.

One of the interesting answers that Raashi gave to the fans is that the Telugu fans are her life (Na Pranam).

'The Proposal' is one of the 'Tholi Prema' heroine's favourite movie.

Interestingly Raashi Khanna also revealed that 'Samantha' is her favourite actress from the South.

Generally, heroines either skip or say everyone is their favourite star when asked about who their favourite is. But Raashi Khanna genuinely answered the question.

On the professional front, Raashi Khanna will be seen in Aranmanai 3 and a film, Aruvaa with hero Suriya under the direction of Hari in Tamil. The movie will be bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under his Studio Green banner.

