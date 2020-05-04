HYDERABAD: We are living in very strange times, isn't it? The lockdown has impacted the lives of many people. We are stuck to our homes and the only option we have is to cook, clean, binge-watch our favourite shows, or unleash our hidden inner talents. Celebrities are no exception in this case as they are also trying out different things to keep themselves entertained and busy.

Tollywood actor Brahmanandam is polishing his art of sketching in the midst of quarantine. Earlier, we at ‘Sakhi Post’ have covered Brahmanandam expressing his love for ‘Sri Sri’, where he was seen sketching the poet's pencil sketch which was shared by his son Gautam.

Recently the actor was found sketching a message-oriented portrait. The picture depicts that the lockdown is the best way to fight against the coronavirus in India.

Check Out Brahmi's artwork here: