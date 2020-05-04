Currently, Ashok Selvan is enjoying the success of his latest release, ‘Oh My Kadavule’. Ashwath Marimuthu directed the film and it turned out as a blockbuster. Ashok has a couple of films in his kitty like Nenjamellam Kaadhal, Redrum, Vezham, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, and Senorita.

Niharika, the first girl from the mega family to step into the shoes of a heroine in the movies. She forayed into Tollywood with the movie, Oka Manasu. She acted opposite Naga Shourya in the film. Later, Niharika acted in a Tamil flick, ‘Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren’ and Telugu movies, ‘Happy Wedding and Suryakantham’. The films of Niharika didn't do well at the box office but as an actress, she scored good marks on the acting scale.

Niharika was first seen on the small screen as a host for ETV Dhee Juniors and later she hosted a couple of shows on numerous TV channels. She was successful on the small screen but is still struggling to create her mark on big screen.

The news of Niharika marrying Prabhas did rounds in the social media. However, the actress during a live session with fans, clarified that she is not going to marry Prabhas.

We think that the ‘Suryakantham’ actress is testing her luck in Kollywood. Let us wait and see what is going to happen for Niharika Konidela.

