One of the most prettiest, stunning and talented actress of South Indian film industry, Trisha Krishnan is celebrating her 37th birthday on Monday.



Over the years with various roles and phenomenal onscreen performance, the stunner has won millions of hearts.



On her special day, social media is flooded with birthday wishes and blessing and such is Trisha's charm that #HBDSouthQueenTrisha started trending on Twitter.



Trisha got noticed first after she won several beauty pageants like the Miss Madras contest (1999) and this marked her entry into the cinema world.



In 2010, she made her Bollywood debut in Khatta Meetha starring Akshay Kumar in the male lead role.



Have a look at some of her stunning images.