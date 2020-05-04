In the video, we can see Chiranjeevi shaking a leg with his leading ladies from the past -Suhasini, Jayaprada, and Jayasudha. They were all seen having a rocking time!

Chiranjeevi hosted a lavish party and it was attended by the stars who ruled Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries during the 80s. Khushboo Sundar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sumalatha, Shobana Chandrakumar, Prabhu, K. Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathi, Jaya Prada, Naresh, Venkatesh, Amala Akkineni, Nagarjuna, and many others had attended the event. As part of the theme all the stars were dressed in gold and black coloured outfits.

Chiranjeevi Konidela ruled Tollywood for more than three decades and earned a huge fan following in the south. Fondly called as ‘Megastar’, he created new records in the world of cinema. Chiranjeevi had his name etched on the walls of cinema with his strong dialogue delivery, incredible dance moves, and brilliant comic timing. He is said to have given a new definition to dance in Tollywood, with his capacity to do any kind of step with his inimitable grace and style.

On the professional front, the actor will be seen next in Koratala Siva’s 'Acharya', which is still in the shooting phase.

