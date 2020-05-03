HYDERABAD: We are in quarantine and most of us might be thinking about what to do in our spare time, right! With plenty of time in our hands, it is the best opportunity to spend some quality time with family, learn something new, etc.

We think Namrata Shirodkar is one such person who knows how to deal with this extended spare time. Ever since the lockdown has started, the beautiful actress is sharing what's going on in her life during this quarantine time.

Taking a long walk down the memory lane she is posting some incredible throwback photos and videos. Namrata has been following the trend called, ‘one for each day’ and is posting mostly the photos of Sitara and its cuteness overloaded in each and every frame.

Sitara is the apple of the eye for both Mahesh Babu and Namrata. Both of them enjoy Sitara's company and love listening to her. Namrata recently shared a video in which Sitara was singing a song. She captioned the video as, “ Love, life and laughter. All of 3 !! Frozen was her religion ‘let it go ‘became ‘Merrigo’. Even her nana couldn’t get her to sing his song .. GG all of 8️, talking of majesto!! ( no idea who he is) so much love everywhere, they all grow so fast !!