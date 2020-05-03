The nationwide coronavirus lockdown to curb the virus spread has become a biggest obstacle for Tollywood actors Nikhil Siddharth's Wedding.

Nikhil Siddharth got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Dr.Pallavi Varma on February 3 and their wedding ceremony was about to held on April 16.

As the Indian government announced the phase-3 of lockdown extending it till May 17, the actor has been forced to postpone his wedding for the second time in a span of two months! Nikhil announced this news while speaking to one of the media on call interview.

Talking about the postponement, Nikhil said that their families had earlier pushed their wedding date from April 16 to May 14 as the lockdown was imposed in March for 21 days. And now, the extended lockdown again has forced them to postponed their wedding date indefinitely.

He also added that it's extremely frustrating to postpone the wedding again and again.

And now, the 'Karthikeya' star has now decided to put his marriage on hold until the battle against coronavirus is won.

“As hard as this is for me, there are people out there who are dealing with much bigger problems. Even if one person is affected because of my wedding, I won’t be able to live with myself. A wedding is supposed to be the most memorable day of your life. So it has to be perfect,” he said to media.

He concluded the interview saying that he and Pallavi will tie knot and throw huge celebrations once the world defeat coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus Disrupts Nithin, Nikhil’s Wedding?