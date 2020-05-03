HYDERABAD: With lots and lots of time in our hands, most of the folks are running out of ways to kill the time. While some other section of people are genuinely working hard and they might be finding it difficult to take some time out of their busy schedule.

Well, our celebrities who stay busy all the time because of continuous shootings are staying indoors without any work due to the nationwide lockdown that is being imposed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

They are spending some quality time with their families and are posting what's going on in their lives. Tollywood hero Ram Charan, one of the persons who tries to keep his personal life private, took to his social media and shared a video in which he can be seen learning how to take butter along with his grandmother.

Megastar Chiranjeevi quickly reacted to the video through his social media. He took to his Twitter and gave a funny counter to Charan. Here is the tweet.