HYDERABAD: Disha Patani, the sizzling star of Bollywood is likely to shake leg with Allu Arjun for a special number in his upcoming film, Pushpa. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since its beginning.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar have joined their hands together for the film, Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the movie and it is learned that the 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star is taking online classes to learn the Chittoor dialect. Sources say that Allu Arjun is focussing on his physical appearance. The entire team of Pushpa is utilising the lockdown period in the most useful manner.

Devi Sri Prasad is going to compose the music for the film. The combination of Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad works well and we can expect a special song in Pushpa, isn't it? Yes. Sukumar never minds to add a special song in his film and the songs, ‘A ante Amalapuram’ to the recent ‘Jigelu Rani’ are the proof.

Now, the news is that the makers of the movie have approached Bollywood actress Disha Patani for the special song. Reports claim that the 'Baaghi' actress also expressed her interest to shake leg with Allu Arjun. Let us not decode much but a clear picture will emerge only after the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown.

Disha Patani, the gorgeous diva made her entry into the film industry with a Telugu movie, Loafer. She acted alongside Varun Tej and the film was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie didn't do well at the box office and she moved to Bollywood. The struggling actress scored a blockbuster with the movies Baaghi 2 and Malang. She acted in various Hindi films and is well known for her acting as well as dancing skills. Recently, the actress opened up that she is ready to do south films if she gets any good script.

A couple of days ago, Disha Patani praised Allu Arjun for his dancing skills in ‘Butta Bomma’ song from Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. Bunny also responded to Disha Patani saying that, “ I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment."

Also Read: Kiara Advani To Romance Mahesh Babu In His Next?