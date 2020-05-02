The whole 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' team is riding high on the success of the their film which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Apart from the screenplay and the performances, the film's songs composed by SS Thaman, became a massive hit among the audience.

After achieving 100 million views on youtube in the first week of April, Butta Bomma song sung by Armaan Malik achieved a new milestone as the songs video nears to a whopping 150 million mark.

Apart from the music, Allu Arjun's classy moves made the song a raging hit among the audience.

The peppy song has gained the attention of the entire nation, with Bollywood stars like Shilpa Shetty doing TikTok videos for it and Disha Patani praising the dance moves of Allu Arjun.

And recently, the Australian cricketer David Warner shared a video where he was seen shaking leg on it with his wife. Allu Arjun was overwhelmed after seeing the video and thanked the cricketer.

Armaan Malik, who crooned it, took to social media to reveal that 1.5 billion plays have been registered for the song across platforms. Sharing a video of him singing the number, he wrote, “trending all over again, thank you for giving #buttabomma so much love. Over 1.5 billion plays across platforms, this is incredible!”

Here's his post: