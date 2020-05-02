HYDERABAD: Staying indoors is the need of the hour to stay safe and protected during these COVID-19 times and most of us have resorted to do some household chores, homemade food, yoga, meditation, etc. The celebrities are also indulging in household activities. Though it is a bit difficult for them but they are enjoying it.
Tollywood heroes have already taken up 'Be The Real Man' challenge and are helping their family members in doing the household chores. The challenge was initiated by the 'Arjun Reddy' director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Devi Sri Prasad, and various others have accepted the challenge. The chain is not breaking and the challenge is passing on to others.
'Seethammavakitlo Sirimalle Chettu' heroine took to her Instagram and posted a video in which she was seen cleaning her kitchen. She captioned the video as, 'Kitchen cleaned... This is seriously good exercise’.
On the professional front, Anjali will be seen in Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer, 'Silence'. The release date of the movie has been fixed as, 2nd April, 2020 but due to the nationwide lockdown, the release of the movie has been postponed. Subbaraju, Avasarala Srinivas, Micheal Madsen and Shalini Pandey will be seen in the prominent roles in the film.
Hemanth Madhukar is the director of the movie and Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad are the producers of the movie. The film 'Nishabdham' is touted to be a thriller and will be released in Telugu, Tamil and English.
Anjali also shared a photo that was taken on the last day of the shooting of Nishabdham film, on her Instagram.
Here is one more photo of Anjali and Anushka.