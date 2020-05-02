HYDERABAD: Staying indoors is the need of the hour to stay safe and protected during these COVID-19 times and most of us have resorted to do some household chores, homemade food, yoga, meditation, etc. The celebrities are also indulging in household activities. Though it is a bit difficult for them but they are enjoying it.

Tollywood heroes have already taken up 'Be The Real Man' challenge and are helping their family members in doing the household chores. The challenge was initiated by the 'Arjun Reddy' director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Devi Sri Prasad, and various others have accepted the challenge. The chain is not breaking and the challenge is passing on to others.

'Seethammavakitlo Sirimalle Chettu' heroine took to her Instagram and posted a video in which she was seen cleaning her kitchen. She captioned the video as, 'Kitchen cleaned... This is seriously good exercise’.